SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Wednesday’s brief meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, was their first in-person contact since their summit in Alaska on August 15, 2025. In other words, the two leaders had not met face-to-face in 15 months, according to TASS calculations.

This was their eighth in-person meeting as heads of state and the second during Trump’s second term in office. The most recent full-fledged Russia-US summit was held in Alaska last year.

In Anchorage, the two presidents discussed ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully and reached a certain understanding on how to move the peace process forward. Putin and Trump also paid much attention to good-neighborly relations between Moscow and Washington and prospects for economic cooperation.

The leaders of Russia and the United States held six meetings during Trump’s first presidential term (2017-2021). In addition to brief conversations and closed-door talks on the sidelines of various international events, Putin and Trump held three full-scale meetings: in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017; in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018; and in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019.

Despite their infrequent in-person meetings, the two presidents have remained in regular contact. Putin and Trump have spoken by phone at least eight times since the Alaska summit. Besides, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have conveyed Trump’s positions on various issues to Putin during their visits to Russia.