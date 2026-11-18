MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The trilateral talks of leaders of Russia, China and the United States Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump may become the first step in the process of settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter said at a press conference at TASS.

"First of all, I think that tomorrow's meeting is a very positive development. The mere fact that the United States, China, and Russia, their leaders, are meeting together at one table to talk is unprecedented and positive. I don't think that this meeting is going to solve anything. I think this meeting is the first step in a lengthy process of the three major powers of the world figuring out how to live together in peace," Ritter said.

One can only imagine a huge effort made by Russia and China as part of the preparations for the negotiating process, the analyst said. " I don't believe that the Chinese and Russian leaders would agree to such a high-profile meeting with an American president if the American president is going to continue an active war of aggression against Iran. And I think China has set a precondition that it's not going to meet with Russia and the United States and become a tool to be used to influence the Ukrainian conflict. So I think this meeting is going to be about setting the precedent of meeting so that in the future they can continue to meet, and each meeting will bring about more and more agreements," he added.

The trilateral meeting of leaders of the three countries is scheduled for November 19 in China’s Shenzhen.