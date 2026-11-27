MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. With the arrival of the first severe cold spell in late November, Europe has returned to record daily gas withdrawals from underground gas storage facilities, having already used more than 10 bln cubic meters of its reserves, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Europe entered the heating season with record-low gas reserves. More than four weeks have passed since underground gas storage levels peaked in the fall (74.96%), with cumulative withdrawals exceeding the average for the previous five years by 32%. Since the heating season began on October 28, Europe has withdrawn more than 10 bln cubic meters of gas from storage facilities.

In particular, EU countries sharply increased daily withdrawals following the arrival of colder weather in the region. On November 23, 24, and 25, withdrawals from underground gas storage facilities exceeded 0.5 bln cubic meters per day, setting all-time records for each of those dates. Overall, cumulative withdrawals from November 1 to 25 reached 9.3 bln cubic meters, nearly matching the historical high recorded over the same period in 2024.

Net gas withdrawals (the difference between withdrawal and injection volumes) from Europe’s underground gas storage facilities reached 8.6 bln cubic meters in the 29 days since the start of the heating season. This is still 41% above the five-year average but below the levels recorded during the 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 heating seasons. Thus, in terms of net withdrawals, European countries have used 17% of the 51.2 bln cubic meters of gas they injected into storage over the summer ahead of the cold season.

As of November 25, Europe’s underground gas storage facilities were 67.21% full (18.19 percentage points below the five-year average for that date), compared with 77.5% a year earlier. This remains the lowest level for that date since records began in 2011. EU storage facilities hold around 73.6 bln cubic meters of gas, 12 bln cubic meters less than a year earlier and the lowest volume since 2013.

Under European Commission requirements, EU countries must ensure that their gas storage facilities are 90% full between October 1 and December 1 each year. A 10-percentage-point flexibility margin is permitted in the event of difficult storage filling conditions. Thus, net gas injections into European storage facilities ahead of the 2026-2027 fall-winter season should have amounted to at least 68 bln cubic meters to meet the storage filling target. However, this year, in the hope of a very warm winter, the European Commission was prepared to lower the target to 80%, a level Europe ultimately failed to reach.