MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is open to dialogue with Western countries on international information security and never shies away from contacts, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s International Information Security Department Ernest Chernukhin told TASS.

"We are open to dialogue. We have multilateral UN working groups operating regularly at all venues. These are so-called open-ended working groups, in which all countries participate, in Vienna, in New York, in Geneva. We never shy away from contacts," he said.

The diplomat went on to say that on certain issues, Russia’s approaches "are somewhat close to US ones."

"For example, when it comes to countering cybercrime and terrorism. We advocate for the same things, though we approach the challenges in different ways. Overall, we sometimes think alike," Chernukhin added.

"After all, we understand that terrorism must be fought. The use of information and communications technologies for terrorist purposes is a shared problem for all of us because today it happens to us, and tomorrow it happens to them," he said.