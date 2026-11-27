MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market reversed its gains after rising at the opening of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data. The yuan is strengthening.

The MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.31% each to 2,343.88 and 899.07 points, respectively, at the opening of the main trading session, according to trading data as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time. The yuan rose by 5.7 kopecks against the ruble from the previous session’s closing level to 12.341 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

By 9:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had reversed its gains, trading at 2,335.7 points (-0.04%), while the RTS Index stood at 895.93 points (-0.04%). Meanwhile, the yuan was up at 12.331 rubles (+4.65 kopecks).