MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The drone production coalition between the EU and Kiev resulted in 90% of current civilian fatalities caused by drone attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Today, roughly 90% of civilian casualties are the result of drone strikes. Early on, in 2022-2023, there was the artillery shell initiative, meaning the primary weapons killing civilians were shells and shrapnel. Now, 90% are caused by drones," he said.

"This is the result of the EU-Ukraine drone coalition and their agreement that high-tech instruments of killing would be used against civilians and civilian infrastructure, further giving rise to plans for logistical blockades and sieges of cities," Miroshnik continued.

In his words, Ukrainian drones are trying to disrupt transport links, "so that food cannot be brought in, medicines cannot be delivered, and a wounded or sick person cannot be evacuated for treatment somewhere outside the city."

"And, after that, it is simply the extermination of people: god forbid someone steps outside their home, that’s it, they become a target. And these drones are being used for that exact purpose. High-tech instruments of killing financed by the Westerners are openly being used to carry out these kinds of terrorist plots. This is a line of terrorist warfare that they have launched," Miroshnik said.