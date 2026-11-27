KRASNOYARSK, November 27. /TASS/. Four people were killed and eight injured in a collision between a passenger bus and two trucks in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, the press service of the region’s Interior Ministry department said.

"Police officers are working at the scene of a fatal crash involving a passenger bus and two trucks," the press service said. "At this point, four fatalities have been confirmed, and eight other people have been hospitalized with various injuries."

"The exact number of casualties is still being determined," the statement reads.