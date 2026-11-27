HAVANA, November 27. /TASS/. The Panama-flagged ship Halima with 16 crew members on board sank off the coast of Cuba, the Cubadebate portal wrote.

"Early on November 26, 2026, the Panama-flagged vessel Halima, operated by Sidra Line, sank approximately three miles north of Cabanas bay in the Artemisa province [west of Havana]," the portal said on Telegram.

The ship was carrying 208 containers. Its crew members are Egyptian and Indonesian nationals.

Cubavision TV said at least one crew member was killed in the shipwreck, 12 were rescued and three remain unaccounted for.

"A total of 13 crew members have been found, one of them dead. The search for the remaining three people is ongoing," the channel reported, citing Cuba’s Maritime Administration. The injured are receiving medical care.

The report also says that "an interdepartmental governmental commission has been established in connection with the incident, tasked with determining the cause of what happened and coordinating the search and rescue operations with the ship’s owners."