WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the United States currently observes no meaningful activities related to Iran's presumed nuclear facility under Pickaxe Mountain, near Natanz.

"We follow them very closely. They haven't been able to do anything with their nuclear sites that we wiped out," Trump said. "We would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain. But we haven't seen any real activity there."

Earlier, the US leader said the US would have to deal with several sites in Iran, noting that they could include an alleged facility beneath Pickaxe Mountain.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that the US leader’s remarks regarding a suspected new nuclear facility in the Islamic Republic are baseless.