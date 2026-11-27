MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, troops of Russia’s Battlegroup South have destroyed 70 Ukrainian drone control centers and more than 115 enemy personnel in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area of the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup South are continuously working to identify and destroy enemy fortifications, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers, and personnel. In total, more than 115 enemy servicemen were eliminated over the past 24 hours in the battlegroup’s area of responsibility," the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, while maintaining control of the enemy’s immediate rear, the battlegroup’s strike UAV crews identified and struck enemy personnel shelters, eliminating more than 20 Ukrainian militants in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area. In addition, while providing fire support to advancing units, UAV operators detected and destroyed 13 Ukrainian drone control centers within the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk metropolitan area. Through coordinated efforts, the battlegroup’s units destroyed 70 enemy UAV control centers over the past 24 hours.