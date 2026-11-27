KRASNOYARSK, November 27. /TASS/. The death toll in the fatal crash between a bus and several trucks in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region has risen from four to five, a spokesperson for the region’s Health Ministry told TASS.

"Five have been killed," the spokesperson said.

A total of 13 people were hospitalized, including a minor.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said the fatalities were three women, aged 74, 70, and 67, the bus driver aged 55, and a teenage boy aged 16.

Meanwhile, the regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said the passenger manifest for the bus listed 15 names, although the actual number of passengers on board is still being verified.

"There were 15 names on the list, but it is not yet clear how many [of them were on board]," a spokesperson said.

The branch’s press service said in a statement that the collision occurred when the bus veered into the oncoming traffic.

"Police have determined so far that the passenger bus crossed into the oncoming lane, where it first sideswiped a Volvo semi-truck before colliding with a Dongfeng truck. A third heavy truck, whose driver noticed what was happening, managed to brake in time and avoided the collision, though his vehicle veered off into the ditch," the regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The regional prosecutor’s office said a criminal investigation has been opened into traffic safety violations and into providing services that fail to meet safety standards.