MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The funding and weapons supplied to Ukraine by France as assistance or loans will never be repaid to Paris, French expert and former French Army paratrooper officer Xavier Moreau told TASS.

"Everything that has been supplied to Ukraine as funds or equipment will never be paid back. That is a clear loss for France," he argued.

According to Moreau, the idea of the "economy of war" was used by French President Emmanuel Macron to justify the transfer of funds and military equipment to Kiev before the population. Even €90 billion worth of loans provided as part of the European Union will not be repaid, with the share of France in this spending ranging between €17 billion and €20 billion, the expert added.