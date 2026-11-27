MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukraine’s transport infrastructure and military-industrial facilities, as well as sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main results of the strikes.

Defense Ministry statement

- Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian transport infrastructure and military-industrial facilities, as well as sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the strikes hit the Termoplast enterprise that manufactures attack UAVs in Letichev in the Khmelnitsky Region.

- Russian forces also struck the MPKA-Ukraine plant in the city of Zaporozhye, which manufactured and supplied electrical equipment to the Ukrainian armed forces.

- In addition, the strikes hit a 330-kV power substation in the city of Krivoi Rog, Dnepropetrovsk Region, and a 330-kV substation in the city of Zhitomir that provided power to Ukraine’s defense industry enterprises.

- The Russian Armed Forces also struck a logistics center in Belaya Tserkov in the Kiev Region where components for the production of solid rocket fuel were stored.

- In addition, a transport infrastructure facility was struck in the city of Zaporozhye.

- Russian forces also struck four locomotives in Krivoi Rog, Pershotravensk, and Bogdanovsk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which were used to transport weapons and military equipment.

- In addition, a dry cargo ship carrying Ukrainian military supplies was hit in the Black Sea area southwest of Odessa.

Situation in Ukraine

- Several infrastructure facilities and a warehouse were damaged in the Dnepropetrovsk region in southeastern Ukraine, according to a Telegram post by Alexander Ganza, head of the regional administration.

- Transport infrastructure and a warehouse building were damaged in Krivoi Rog, he specified.

- According to him, infrastructure facilities in the Sinelnikovsky and Pavlogradsky districts of the region were also damaged.