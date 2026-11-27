KRASNODAR, November 27. /TASS/. Three people were injured as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Novorossiysk in southern Russia, the Krasnodar Region’s emergency response center reported.

They did not require hospitalization.

"Three people were injured in Novorossiysk in a drone attack. They got the care they needed without having to stay in the hospital. Debris from the drone hit an apartment building, shattering windows. Fires also broke out in two private homes. Emergency and special response teams are working at the scene," according to the center.