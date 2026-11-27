MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The unauthorized, uncontrolled use of AI by employees has already had negative consequences for 97% of employers in Russia, according to calculations by Kaspersky for TASS.

The shadow use of neural networks, including foreign ones, to perform work-related tasks poses risks to personal data and trade secrets, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at the AI Journey conference on Thursday.

"Among the most common [consequences in Russia] are privacy-related incidents (51%), errors in workflows caused by inaccurate AI-generated data (44%), and gaps in information security assessments (43%)," the company said, citing its survey.

According to the poll, most enterprises (71%), as their employees say, understand the information security risks posed by AI. Companies believe that these risks can be mitigated through responsible employee behavior (61%), while recognizing that this alone may not be sufficient.

Some 65% of respondents acknowledged that their employers use technical tools to monitor the use of external AI services. "The purpose of technical tools is not merely to restrict the use of artificial intelligence but to help organizations use it in compliance with security requirements," Kaspersky Chief Technology Officer Anton Ivanov pointed out.

Kaspersky’s survey involved 1,900 IT and security professionals across various industries in Russia and 18 other countries.