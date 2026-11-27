ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Annual trade turnover between Turkey and Russia currently stands at around $50 bln, with Ankara remaining committed to the target set by the two countries’ leaders to increase it to $100 bln, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said at the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Istanbul.

"Annual trade between our countries amounts to approximately $50 bln. In this regard, Turkish-Russian relations are greatly important in terms of investment, as well as tourism, energy, and transport. We remain committed to the goal set by both leaders of increasing this trade volume to $100 bln," the minister said.