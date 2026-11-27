MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. With the arrival of the first severe cold spell in late November, European countries with the largest gas storage capacities set all-time records for daily withdrawals from underground gas storage facilities for this time of year, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

On November 25, record withdrawals for that date were registered in Germany (191 mln cubic meters), France (130 mln cubic meters), Italy (90 mln cubic meters), and Austria (52 mln cubic meters). In the Netherlands, withdrawals were the third-highest on record.

Germany’s underground gas storage facilities, the largest in the European Union, were just 54.45% full as of November 25, an all-time low for that date since records began in 2011. They hold 13 bln cubic meters of gas.

Gas storage levels in the Netherlands also reached a record low of 57.34%.

Storage filling levels in Italy, France, and Austria were the second-lowest on record for November 25, at 83.95%, 70.05%, and 61.52%, respectively.

TASS reported earlier that with the arrival of the first severe cold spell in late November, Europe had returned to record daily gas withdrawals from underground storage facilities, having already used 17% of the volumes injected over the summer. Overall, the European Union entered the heating season with record-low gas reserves. Since the start of the fall-winter season on October 28, Europe has withdrawn more than 10 bln cubic meters of gas from storage facilities.