ARKHANGELSK, November 27. /TASS/. Specialists of the Arkhangelsk Region's Pinezhsky Nature Reserve will for the first time register animals by using a mobile application and a specially developed digital platform. In the future, the obtained results will allow tracking population dynamics, the Russian Arctic National Park told TASS.

"In 2027, during the winter route counting season, specialists will be using a counting software package and a mobile application," the national park said.

The software package automates the entire work cycle: from route planning and data collection in the field to calculating the number of animals and to reporting results. The system will check the route network for compliance with methodology requirements, will monitor the routes and automatically calculate the density and number of animals, taking into account the statistical error. When in the field, it would be sufficient for a specialist to use a mobile application: while moving along the route, the specialist will mark found tracks of animals, will select the types of animals and their number, or will photograph a difficult-to-identify trail. The application will produce a warning signal in case of deviation from the route and, what is fundamentally important for the conditions of the taiga, it will work without stable Internet access: the data is stored on the device and will be transmitted for processing when the connection re-appears.

The use of digital tools in environmental work takes it to a qualitatively new level, Director of the Russian Arctic National Park Alexander Kirillov said. The national park has developed an accounting plan for 2027, a digital route network, and continues working on new routes. By using digital technologies, the national park will have comparable data per year, transparent accounting and its quality control, and will save time on data processing.

The transition to new technology was the result of the Russian Arctic National Park's participation in the national scientific and practical training seminar on digital technologies for winter route accounting and monitoring in specially protected natural territories of Russia, which was organized in Krasnoyarsk in the fall. The program combined theory and practice: the participants mastered the platform interface, the structure of the accounting territory, basic operations and input of initial data, and then practiced acquired skills on a training route in the Krasnoyarsk Pillars National Park, that is in the field. The seminar featured 44 specialists from Russia's 26 nature reserves and national parks.

The nature reserve now will be training other inspectors and researchers, and the first digital accounting in the reserve is scheduled for February-March, 2027. Obtained results will form the basis for estimating the number of animals and birds and will be the first link in a digital series of observations in the coming years to track population dynamics with very high accuracy.

About the nature reserve

The Pinezhsky State Nature Reserve is the only nature reserve in the Arkhangelsk Region. It was established in 1974 to study and preserve in its natural state the typical North taiga and unique karst landscapes of the Belomorsko-Kuloyskoye plateau. The reserve is known for its karst landforms. There are about 90 caves in the reserve and its protected area, and their total length is more than 45 km. Since April 2025, the Pinezhsky Nature Reserve has been managed by the Russian Arctic National Park.