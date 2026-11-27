MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. As many as eight minors aged between 9 and 16, including five boys and three girls, were added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learned.

According to the website, they were doxed for allegedly being taken to Russia.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes the personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said that the website was created to carry out "purges" of opposition politicians and journalists and represents a gross violation of the European Convention on Human Rights by Ukraine’s government.