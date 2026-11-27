MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a Russian woman in the Donetsk People’s Republic who was planning a terrorist attack against a high-ranking military officer whom Kiev had previously attempted to kill with three Baba Yaga strike drones, the press office reported.

"The DPR branch of the FSB thwarted the illegal activities of a Russian citizen born in 1997 who was involved in planning a terrorist attack against a high-ranking Russian military officer," the press office noted. "As a result of investigative actions, the accomplice of the Ukrainian special services was detained by Russian FSB officers," the statement said.

At the direction of her handlers, the woman, a Volnovakha resident, moved to Donetsk. There, she monitored a law enforcement agency employee and transmitted information about his movements and the vehicles he used to the Ukrainian side via the WhatsApp messenger (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities). To eliminate the serviceman, the enemy deployed three Baba Yaga strike drones equipped with homemade high-explosive incendiary devices. These drones were neutralized by an electronic warfare system and defused by FSB bomb disposal experts," the press office emphasized.

The FSB clarified that the detained woman had established contact with representatives of Ukrainian intelligence agencies on the Telegram messaging app and was passing on information to them about the deployment locations of Russian army units within the Volnovakha and Mariupol districts.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason). By court order, the detainee has been remanded in custody.

The Federal Security Service has once again warned that Ukrainian intelligence services are actively searching the internet, social media, and messaging apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp for individuals who may commit illegal acts against Russia’s security. All individuals who have agreed to cooperate with the enemy will be identified, held criminally liable, and will face the punishment they deserve, the FSB warned.