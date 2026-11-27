MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky believes that people will begin leaving Kiev this coming winter amid the difficulties facing the city.

"People may, of course, leave [Kiev]. <…> Unfortunately, this is not the first winter like this," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the BBC.

Earlier, Ukrainian news agency TSN reported that Ukrainian celebrities had begun leaving the country’s capital en masse due to the difficult situation with electricity, water and heating supplies. The city authorities, in turn, said the coming winter would be difficult and urged residents to prepare for all possible adverse scenarios.