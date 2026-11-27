MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. SpaceX may launch one million satellites by the 2040s, and 100,000 by 2035, Valentin Uvarov, director of the ANO Space Economics and Policy autonomous non-profit research center, said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had approved SpaceX's request to deploy up to one million satellites in low-Earth orbit for its Starmind orbital data center constellation designed to support AI computing. The commission also allowed SpaceX to use radio frequency communication channels for backup and emergency telemetry, as well as for tracking and controlling satellites throughout the entire Starmind system.

"The figure of one million satellites should be treated with caution. A licensing limit and an actual plan are two very different things. The FCC traditionally issues permits with a margin to ensure that companies retain regulatory flexibility for decades to come. However, given that Starlink currently has roughly 10,000 active satellites, even the figure of 100,000 by 2035 seems very ambitious, though not impossible. To achieve this, the company will have to change not only its production rate but also its entire launch architecture. One million is more likely a target for the 2040s, if it is achieved at all," Uvarov said.

At the same time, the roadmap’s milestones are more telling: they envisage launches through November 2033, with 100,000 modules to be deployed by 2035 and half a million by 2038, the expert noted.