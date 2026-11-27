MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The relationship between Moscow and Abu·Dhabi is an excellent example of equitable interstate cooperation in a multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of an exhibition of archival documents and photographs dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the UAE.

"The United Arab Emirates is our truly strategic partner. Bilateral cooperation is based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and consideration of national interests, and it serves as a very good example of equitable interstate interaction in a multipolar world," he said.

Lavrov said that the "strong bonds of friendship" that unite Russia and the UAE have a long history.

"On December 8, 1971, just a few days after the announcement of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, the Soviet Union recognized the young state and expressed its readiness to establish diplomatic relations with it," the minister said.

"Since then, our ties have been developing consistently, and the pace of multifaceted cooperation has been growing from year to year. Its solid foundation is the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates, signed in Moscow on June 1, 2018."