MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 318 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A drone attack left three people injured in Russia’s southern city of Novorossiysk. The Ladozhsky Bridge was temporarily closed in the Leningrad Region in northwestern Russia, but it did not sustain any damage.

TASS has compiled the main information on the aftermath.

Attack scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 318 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Smolensk and Tula Regions and the Republic of Crimea.

- A total of 45 UAVs were destroyed over the Leningrad Region overnight, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Max channel.

- Air defense systems intercepted four drones over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev reported on Max.

- Drones were shot down overnight over the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and the Kamensky and Tarasovsky Districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Max channel.

- Air defenses destroyed 45 UAVs over the Smolensk Region overnight, with no casualties or damage reported, Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

Aftermath

- A drone attack left three people injured in Novorossiysk, the Krasnodar Region emergency response center reported.

- They received all necessary medical assistance and did not need to be hospitalized.

- Falling drone debris shattered windows in an apartment building.

- Fires also broke out in two private houses.

- Drone fragments damaged three residential buildings and a boiler house in Novorossiysk, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said on his Telegram channel.

- According to Kravchenko, windows were shattered in an apartment building on Vidova Street.

- The boiler house’s windows were also damaged, and its operation was temporarily halted pending an inspection and assessment of the facility's condition by specialists.

- UAV fragments hit a private house in the settlement of Shirokaya Balka, causing a fire that spread to the neighboring house.

- Specialists are inspecting the site and assessing the damage.

- The Ladozhsky Bridge was temporarily closed in the Leningrad Region, but sustained no damage, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Max.

- Falling drone debris partially damaged windows in three private houses in a settlement in the Yefremovsky Municipal District in the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Max.