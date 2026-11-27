BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. The latest EU summit wrapped up in Brussels without reaching any deal on the bloc’s new long-term budget, with seven countries walking out of the meeting to protest against European Council President Antonio Costa’s discussion format of small groups, Politico reported.

At loggerheads between leaders, the participants were sent to their capitals after midnight, as the second day of talks was canceled. The novel format did not bring participants in the summit any closer to an agreement, the news website wrote. "Nobody explained why we were meeting in these groups or how they would work," Politico quoted a diplomat a saying. Another diplomat called the situation with Costa not presenting any alternative options "weird."

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs told Politico that leaders were "each on a different 'planet.' " An EU official said leaders simply restated their positions before some of them stopped attending the group meetings.

News came earlier that EU leaders canceled the second day of their summit in Brussels after talks on the bloc’s next seven-year budget and an extra €45 billion in financial aid to Kiev failed. Discussions have been postponed to December, a European diplomatic source said after the summit’s Day 1.