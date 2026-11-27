MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian air defenses are having difficulty intercepting drones due to ongoing problems accessing the Starshield system, Vladimir Zelensky stated.

"It has returned to normal in the parts of Ukraine that we control, <...> but it’s often too late," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the BBC.

In mid-November, Zelensky said that the US restricted the Ukrainian armed forces' access to the Starshield system (the military version of Starlink) for five days. In October, officials in Kiev also complained about speed limitations when using Starshield. For his part, US President Donald Trump noted that he was unaware of any restrictions on access to the Starlink satellite communication system in Ukraine.