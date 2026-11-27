MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The coming winter will be harsh for Ukraine, and the country is also facing problems with crossings over the Dnieper River, Vladimir Zelensky stated.

"Yes, this is a harsh, harsh winter for the people, and there are enormous challenges with air defense, the Patriot systems, and the bridges," he replied to a question from a BBC Ukrainian Service journalist about the current mood in Ukraine ahead of winter.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly said that the coming winter could be the harshest in the country’s history. Meanwhile, widespread power and water outages have already begun in Ukrainian cities, despite the fact that winter has not yet set in.