MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. European Union member states have failed to reach an agreement on any of the three key elements of the EU budget for 2028-2034, European Council President Antonio Costa announced at the summit’s concluding press conference.

EU leaders canceled the second day of the summit in Brussels following the collapse of negotiations regarding the seven-year budget and an additional €45 billion in funding for Kiev for 2027, a European diplomatic source said.

TASS has compiled the key details of the situation.

Lack of consensus and cancellation of the summit’s second day

- EU leaders canceled the second day of the summit in Brussels after negotiations on the seven-year budget and an additional €45 billion in funding for Kiev for 2027 fell through, according to a European diplomatic source.

- All media events scheduled for the second day of the summit have been removed from the European Council’s broadcast program.

- European Union member states failed to reach an agreement on any of the three key elements of the EU budget for 2028-2034, European Council President Antonio Costa stated at the summit’s concluding press conference.

- Three EU countries denied support for the additional €45 billion in funding for Ukraine for 2027; a decision on this matter has been postponed until December, he noted.

- Consequently, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia - which had previously signaled that they would not support the program - maintained their position throughout the summit.

- For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that approving the new seven-year EU budget will be a challenging task.

- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that EU leaders have not yet reached an agreement on funding aid to Ukraine from the bloc’s budget; however, several skeptical member states are exploring compromise options of distributing these costs.

- At the same time, the German head of government emphasized that his own position remains unchanged: aid to Ukraine should be provided by the European Union as a whole.

- According to Merz, discussions on this issue will continue during the final round of negotiations.

- Addressing the question of security guarantees for Kiev - and the potential involvement of the US military - the German chancellor noted that it is still too early to discuss specific details.

- Meanwhile, he pointed out that European nations and the United States have already reached a fundamental understanding regarding the need to provide Ukraine with long-term guarantees following a ceasefire and the conclusion of a peace agreement.

- Merz had previously reported that EU leaders, following talks in Brussels, were unable to agree on the parameters of the next multiannual financial framework (the seven-year budget), though they still aim to have it approved by the end of this year.

- Consequently, the special summit in Brussels, which was focused on the EU’s next long-term budget, is concluding ahead of schedule.

- Negotiations will resume on December 17.

Boycott of small-group consultations behind closed doors

- The European Union summit in Brussels concluded prematurely without reaching an agreement on the bloc’s new long-term budget. According to Politico, seven EU member states boycotted the small-group consultations behind closed doors proposed by Antonio Costa in a gesture of protest.

- Due to irreconcilable differences among the leaders, the scheduled second day of meetings was canceled, and participants departed for their respective capitals shortly after midnight.

- Politico reports that this new, small-group working format failed to bring the participants any closer to an agreement.

- Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs remarked that each leader seemed to be on their own planet.

- An EU official noted that, during the summit, leaders merely restated their existing positions; some stopped attending the working group sessions altogether.

The budget situation

- The summit addressed a compromise budget plan - refined by Costa - totaling €1.52 trillion (€1.75 trillion when accounting for various off-budget funds). This figure is €204 billion lower than the proposal originally put forward by the European Commission.

- Donor countries are demanding cuts, while net beneficiaries are pushing for an expansion; meanwhile, individual EU member states are each seeking to increase funding in areas from which they receive the largest payouts.

- Specifically, France has demanded that agricultural support remain untouched, while Eastern European nations are insisting that the EU Cohesion Fund - a program designed to support struggling regions and member states - not be reduced. The European Commission had previously proposed reallocating some of these funds toward military spending and support for Ukraine.

- The only issue on which there is no disagreement among EU countries is the nearly tenfold increase in military spending compared to the EU’s previous seven-year budget plan (2021 -2027), in which military-related items were virtually non-existent.