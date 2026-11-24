MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia consistently reaffirms its readiness to develop cooperation with Latin American countries in the energy sector on an equal footing, Director of the Latin American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Shchetinin told reporters.

"As for our cooperation, we consistently reaffirm our readiness to develop relations with Latin American countries to the extent and in the areas where they are ready to work with us," he said, answering a question from TASS.

According to Shchetinin, Russian companies actively continue working in this area, so "the prospects are indisputable."