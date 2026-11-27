TEHRAN, November 27. /TASS/. A US F-16 fighter jet that approached Iranian airspace near Hengam Island in the Strait of Hormuz was forced to change course after air defense forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite armed forces) fired warning shots, the IRGC Aerospace Force press service reported.

"The US Air Force F-16 fighter jet, which approached the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran southeast of Hengam Island during a mission to escort and provide air cover for vessels violating regulations, was confronted with warning fire from a new advanced IRGC Aerospace Force air defense system and, after a sharp maneuver, was forced to change course and move away from the country’s airspace," the statement said.

The IRGC warned that any attempts to bypass the rules governing the control and management of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz were unacceptable and could result in more severe consequences for violators and the armed forces supporting them. The statement also stressed that Iranian airspace is a "red line" for the country’s armed forces and that any repeat violation could leave US aircraft facing "the same fate as the downed F-15 fighter jet and American drones."