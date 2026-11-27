BUDAPEST, November 27. /TASS/. The positions of European countries on the EU budget have "drifted even further apart" following the summit in Brussels, and there is no guarantee that the next meeting on the seven-year financial plan will yield any results, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar told reporters.

He just returned from the meeting in Brussels, where the 27 EU countries were unable to agree on a draft budget for 2028-2034. During his conversation with journalists, the prime minister said that "the EU Council meeting was completely pointless." According to him, the summit, which was intended to bring the EU member states' positions closer together, failed to do so; in fact, the parties' stances drifted further apart.

"Since a compromise could not be reached, the leaders agreed to meet again in Brussels on December 16," Magyar said, adding that discussions on the draft seven-year EU budget will continue until Christmas. At the same time, he warned that he sees very little chance of reaching a compromise by the end of the year.