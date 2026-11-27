MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a Russian woman in the Donetsk People’s Republic who was planning a terrorist attack against a high-ranking military officer after Kiev had previously tried to kill him with three Baba Yaga strike drones, the press office reported.

TASS has put together the main details known so far.

Detention

The DPR branch of the FSB thwarted the illegal activities of a Russian citizen born in 1997 who was involved in planning a terrorist attack against a high-ranking Russian military officer, the press office noted.

As a result of investigative actions, the accomplice of the Ukrainian special services was detained by Russian FSB officers.

At the direction of her handlers, the woman, a Volnovakha resident, moved to Donetsk, where she monitored a law enforcement agency employee and transmitted information about his movements and the vehicles he used to the Ukrainian side via the WhatsApp messenger (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

The FSB clarified that the detained woman had made contact with representatives of Ukrainian intelligence agencies on the Telegram messaging app and was passing information to them about the deployment locations of Russian army units within the Volnovakha and Mariupol districts.

Drone neutralization

To kill the serviceman, the enemy deployed three Baba Yaga strike drones equipped with homemade high-explosive incendiary devices.

These drones were neutralized by an electronic warfare system and defused by FSB bomb disposal experts, the press office emphasized.

Confession

The detained woman confessed and said she had agreed to work for Ukrainian intelligence services for money, according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)’s video of her testimony.

The woman described in detail how she was recruited, what assignments she carried out and how she monitored the military officer by installing video cameras that transmitted footage to Ukrainian intelligence services.

She said she understood that her handlers were planning to kill the military officer.

Investigation

Investigators have launched a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason).

By court order, the detainee has been remanded in custody.