MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. During a plenary session, the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament) ratified the treaty between Russia and Cambodia on the transfer of individuals convicted of crimes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously submitted the bill to ratify the treaty to the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament) for consideration. The agreement was signed on June 18, 2026, in Kazan. The treaty stipulates that Russia and Cambodia will provide each other with the broadest possible assistance in transferring individuals sentenced to imprisonment.

Thus, a criminal convicted in one country may be transferred to another country to serve their sentence. The document emphasizes that following a transfer, a convicted person may not be prosecuted or re-convicted for the offenses for which they were originally sentenced.

According to the document, however, the transfer of a convicted person may be refused if the transferring party deems it could "prejudice its sovereignty, security, public order, or other vital interests," if there are "serious grounds to believe that the convicted person will be subjected to torture, persecution, or cruel and inhuman treatment in the receiving party," or if the convicted person has failed to fulfill any financial obligations arising from the court's sentence.