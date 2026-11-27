MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating stands at 71%, a survey by the Public Opinion Foundation shows.

"A total of 71% of Russians said they trust Vladimir Putin. Also, most of the population (73%) expressed confidence that his performance as head of state is good," the pollster said in a statement.

Additionally, 46% of respondents said they approve of the work of the Russian government overall, while 54% said they approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work.

As for political parties, the level of support for "United Russia" is 33%, the CPRF -- 12%, the LDPR -- 11%, "New People" -- 9%, and "A Just Russia" -- 4%.

The poll was conducted on November 20-22 among 1,500 Russians in 51 regions.