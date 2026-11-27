STOCKHOLM, November 27. /TASS/. The EU’s attempts to put together a team to negotiate with Russia at this stage are moot, since European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen does not want peace, continues to push for anti-Russian sanctions, and supports Ukraine, Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative Freedom Alliance party, said.

"It is pointless to have any delegation from the EU, as Ursula Von der Leyen is not interested in peace," Mema said on X, adding that the parties to the negotiations must show respect for each other.

The politician said that the European Union isn't peace-oriented, as it has turned into a "union of war." On Monday, the European Commission presented a draft 22nd package of sanctions, which will include 60 banks to be cut off from SWIFT and 70 tankers carrying Russian oil that will be added to the blacklist. The European Commission proposed banning EU citizens from holding senior positions in Russian companies and Russian citizens from holding any positions in European-based sports organizations.