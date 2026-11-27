MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Railway infrastructure and facilities supporting its operation were damaged overnight in several regions of Ukraine by Russian strikes, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, railway infrastructure, specifically diesel locomotives, was damaged in the cities of Krivoi Rog and Kamenskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the southeast of the country. In the Vinnitsa and Kirovograd Regions in the central part of the country, electrical substations, including those powering the railway network, were damaged.

On Friday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops had carried out strikes overnight using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian transport infrastructure and military-industrial facilities, as well as against sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. In particular, four railway locomotives in the Dnepropetrovsk Region that were being used to transport weapons and military equipment, were hit by the strikes.