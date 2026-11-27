DOHA, November 27. /TASS/. At least two civilians were killed and five children were wounded in an air strike by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia on a residential building in Yemen’s Sanaa province, the Health Ministry of the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah said.

"The Health and Environment Ministry confirms the death of a civilian and his wife, as well as the injury of five of their children, as a result of an air strike by the Saudi enemy (the Arabian coalition – TASS) on their house in the Al Haymah Al Kharijiyah district in Sanaa province," it said in a statement as quoted by the Houthis-controlled SABA news agency.

According to the Health Ministry, 19 civilians were killed and 25 injured in the past 48 hours in attacks by the Arabian coalition. The total number of deaths since the start of the current escalation has reached 510, while the number of injured stands at 1,031.

An armed conflict between government forces supported by Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing in Yemen since 2014. On November 17, the Houthis said the Arabian coalition had struck the Yemeni capital, controlled by Ansar Allah, anew. In response, the rebels again declared Saudi Arabia’s airspace a combat zone and called on civilians not to approach Saudi airports and facilities belonging to the state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco.