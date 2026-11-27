MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. NATO and the Ukrainian armed forces view cyberspace as a major theater of war against Russia, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

He noted that NATO’s Cyber Coalition 2026 exercise in Estonia, which begins on November 27, is a flagship maneuver that has taken place since 2008, and each year its scope grows in terms of engaging the private IT sector to leverage civilian capabilities for developing a digital ecosystem, including planning offensive cyber operations against Russia.

"Cyberspace is viewed by our adversaries and NATO command as a significant theater of military operations, and their offensive capabilities are being built up with the involvement of major Western IT companies," Stepanov emphasized.

He noted that through the consolidated capabilities of NATO centers of excellence in the Russian border region, the West is attempting to carry out programs designed to negatively impact Russian infrastructure and is staging DDoS attacks on Russian resources. However, Stepanov pointed out, such actions are being thwarted by the Russian side.