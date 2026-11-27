MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates is one of the most popular tourist destinations among Russians, so there is no doubt that tourist traffic between the two countries will continue to increase, as all the necessary conditions are in place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of an exhibition of archival documents and photographs dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the UAE.

"I cannot fail to note that the United Arab Emirates is among the most popular foreign holiday destinations for Russian citizens. Last year, Russian citizens made more than 2 million trips to the Emirates, while Emirati citizens made more than 70,000 trips to Russia," he said. "I am confident that these figures will continue to grow, especially since all the necessary conditions are in place to boost mutual tourist traffic."