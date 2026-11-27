MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) maintain a regular, trust-based dialogue at the highest level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of an exhibition featuring archival documents and photographs dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the UAE.

"It is hard to overestimate the significance of regular, trust-based contacts between our heads of state, Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On January 29, 2026, the UAE president paid another visit to Moscow, during which the leaders thoroughly discussed the entire range of bilateral issues and key aspects of the global and regional agenda," the minister said.

Lavrov also pointed to close coordination between the two countries’ Foreign Ministries, including on multilateral platforms. "Active delegation exchanges are taking place at the level of executive bodies," the top diplomat added.

The Russian foreign minister noted that in November he attended the Sir Bani Yas International Forum on Peace and Security in Abu Dhabi, where he also met for talks with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Last week, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu paid a working visit to the UAE, Lavrov said.