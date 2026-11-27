TEHRAN, November 27. /TASS/. Iranian Navy special forces have recovered two Iranian tankers seized by US forces, Navy Commander Shahram Irani said.

"US forces seized two Iranian tankers, but Navy special forces boarded the vessels while the Americans were asleep and reclaimed them," the Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

Irani said US forces collect fees from shipowners for escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz but take no responsibility and offer no refunds when ships come under attack.