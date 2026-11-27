PARIS, November 27. /TASS/. French presidential candidate for the 2027 election and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot has blamed the European Union’s sanctions against Russia for France’s loss of markets for its agricultural products.

"Macron pretends to be surprised and portrays everything happening in France as an 'inevitability' caused by external factors," Philippot wrote on X, responding to the French president’s remarks that Paris had lost access to key markets for its agricultural products while Russia had strengthened its position in them.

Philippot added that Macron, together with the European Union he supports, "bears full responsibility" for the situation. He mentioned that it was the EU that had decided to impose what he called "idiotic anti-Russian sanctions" in 2014 and again in 2022 and subsequent years.