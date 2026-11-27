ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey discussed the resumption of grain shipments via the Black Sea, with both countries interested in the matter, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Turkish business forum.

"We certainly discussed it. Turkey is interested, and so are we. We discussed logistics and security issues. All of this is on the agenda," Novak said in response to a question on the matter.

Novak added that Russian agricultural exports to Turkey increased by 17% in the first nine months of 2026. "The agro-industrial sector is demonstrating positive dynamics. Over the first nine months, bilateral trade grew by 12%, while Russian exports increased by 17%. Last year, Russian fertilizer supplies to Turkey nearly doubled," he said.

"Turkey remains the largest buyer of Russian grain, and it is important to expand mutual market access for agricultural products in Russia and Turkey," Novak added.