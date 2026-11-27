MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, and the United States have become the top countries where Rutube is watched, while the total share of users abroad stands at about 7% and can be considered a strong figure, said Alexander Zharov, CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding.

"We see from the statistics that countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and, paradoxically, Germany and the United States of America are the main locations where Rutube is used. The total [share] of the video hosting platform's users abroad does not exceed 7%, which is quite a substantial number," he said.

The platform currently has a daily audience of 24.5 mln and a monthly audience of about 84 mln, while the average time users spend on the platform exceeds 70 minutes, the chief executive added.