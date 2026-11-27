MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Five missile-carrying submarines, three of which are of the Yasen-M class, will be delivered to the Russian Navy by 2030, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"We intend to continue developing and improving the Navy, including its submarine forces. In line with our plans, Sevmash is continuing the construction of various types of nuclear-powered submarines. By 2030, five missile-carrying submarines are set to be delivered to the Navy, three of which are of the Yasen-M class," Putin noted.