TASS FACTBOX. On November 26, EU leaders failed to agree on a new 45 billion euro loan for Ukraine for 2027. To date, the EU has provided Kiev with 245 billion euros of aid, but further funding is complicated by growing socio-economic problems within the union. Three out of 27 EU countries - Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic - do not support the new loan. Discussion of the issue will resume in December.

The TASS FACTBOX has compiled facts about EU financing of Ukraine.

Tracking Ukraine aid

The European Union began providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2014. By 2022, more than 17 billion euros had been allocated in grants and loans, including humanitarian aid and assistance for socio-economic development. Since February 2022, when Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine, the EU and its financial institutions, according to the European Commission (EC) as of November 2026, have provided or guaranteed more than 131 billion euros to Kiev. Another 15.5 billion was allocated by EU member states on a bilateral basis.

Besides, since 2022, Ukraine has been receiving military assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF; the funds are used as compensation for arms supplies provided by individual EU countries), the dedicated Ukraine Assistance Fund, and direct payments by EU member states. The total amount of provided or guaranteed funds amounts to more than 99 billion euros, including more than 6 billion through the EPF.

By November 2026, the EU has provided a total of over 245 billion euros (according to the EC), which includes 1.8 billion euros in income from frozen Russian assets (the bulk of which - about 210 billion euros - are held in EU countries).

According to the EC, Ukraine will have a 70 billion euro shortfall in 2027 for military and budget needs, even taking into account the 90 billion euros under the EU 2026-2027 program, approved this year (60 billion euros will be spent on weapons for the "war with Russia," and 30 billion euros on budget needs). It is to cover this deficit that the 2026-2027 program was approved in November 2026. The EC proposed allocating 45 billion euros to Ukraine in 2027 (20 billion euros for budget support and 25 billion euros for military needs). These funds are to be repaid only if Russia pays reparations or compensations for its damage.

Citizen pushback and reduced aid

Recently, public support for comprehensive aid to Ukraine has been declining in many European countries because of public concern about the strain on national economies and the rising cost of living. In addition to the financial and military assistance provided to Ukraine, European countries are bearing the burden of taking in Ukrainian refugees (according to 2026 data, more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees are in the EU), who were granted the right to work, housing, medical care, and access to basic education for their children.

These factors destabilize the situation (mass protests in France and Spain) and dampen public support for aid programs to Kiev. For example, in Germany, which is Europe’s largest donor to Kiev (since 2022, around 100 billion euros have been allocated and guaranteed for military, financial, and humanitarian aid; more than 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees live there), the share of those who support aid to Ukraine has fallen to 46% from 59% a year ago.