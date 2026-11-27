LONDON, November 27. /TASS/. The UK must reconsider its support for Saudi Arabia or risk facing retaliation from Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement (also known as the Houthis), Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a Houthi political official, told The Times in an interview.

"We are studying a number of measures to respond to the countries supporting the Saudi aggression, even if indirectly. We therefore advise the British government to reassess its calculations, because the Saudi aggression against Yemen is unjust," he said. According to the official, cooperating with Saudi Arabia against Yemen is tantamount to participating in the aggression.

He recalled that in January 2024, following strikes by the UK Air Force, the Houthis responded with retaliatory strikes against British ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. "Last time Britain had announced direct military intervention alongside the US and the Zionist entity, so we responded directly against them. If the British aggression is repeated directly, there will be a response," al-Bukhaiti emphasized.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that London would provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia to defend against Houthi attacks. According to the UK Defense Ministry, this assistance involves providing air defense, refueling Saudi aircraft, and transporting military equipment. The ministry noted that London would not participate in offensive operations.

An armed conflict has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014 between government forces, supported by Saudi Arabia, and Houthi rebels. On November 17, the Houthis reported new strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, which is under the control of Ansar Allah. In response, the rebels once again declared Saudi Arabia’s airspace a combat zone and urged civilians to stay away from Saudi airports and facilities belonging to the state-owned Saudi Aramco oil company.