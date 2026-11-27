WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. The United States is skeptical of Israel’s claims that Iran is working to develop chemical weapons, the American news portal Al-Monitor reported, citing sources.

According to the news portal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in discussions with the administration of US President Donald Trump, is urging Washington to take action against Iran over the information regarding chemical weapons. However, the United States does not consider this information substantial and is prioritizing the issue of Tehran’s nuclear program. "The growing gap between the Israeli and American approaches to the Iranian threat has become more apparent over the past two weeks, the sources stressed, explaining that the Americans are unwilling to be drawn into a war over a threat they do not consider imminent," according to the website.

On November 24, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of developing chemical weapons. In his view, Tehran could use them to attack the Jewish state and other countries in the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the Israeli accusations and stated that Israel’s actions are aimed at dragging the US into a new war against the Islamic Republic.