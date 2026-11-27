ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Gazprom and Turkey’s Botas have signed a contract extending natural gas supplies to the country for three years on the same terms, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Turkish business forum.

Russia plans to produce 494 million metric tons of oil overall this year, he noted.

TASS has collected key statements from the senior Russian official.

Cooperation with Turkey

Russia is ready to assist Turkey in becoming a regional hub for energy trade, Novak said: "Turkey already plays an important role in the transit of energy resources, and we are ready to assist in making it a regional nexus for energy trade."

Grain exports

Russia and Turkey have discussed reviving grain shipments via the Black Sea, with both countries interested in the matter, according to Novak: "Turkey is interested, and so are we. We have discussed logistics and security issues. All of this is on the agenda."

Gas contracts

Gazprom and Turkey’s Botas have signed a contract extending gas supplies to the country for three years, the Russian deputy prime minister revealed: "Gazprom and Botas have already signed the contract. It provides for a three-year extension."

The contract maintains the same gas supply volumes and terms, he specified.

Novak added that Novatek has signed a contract for LNG supplies to Turkey starting January 1, 2027: The volumes are small for now, but there is room for expansion."

Akkuyu NPP project

Power Unit 1 of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey is planned to go online in December, Novak announced: "Of course, establishing nuclear energy in Turkey with Russia’s assistance is key today. As you know, the flagship project to build the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is currently being implemented. Works are ongoing on four units, and the first unit is expected to be put into operation later this year, as early as December."

The two countries have also discussed involving Turkish companies in the project, Novak said.

Oil output

Russia plans to produce 494 million metric tons of oil overall this year, the high-profile official continued: "According to the Energy Ministry’s data, around 494 million [metric tons]."

Exports to Turkey

Russia has shipped more than 20 million metric tons of petroleum products to Turkey since the beginning of the year, Novak told reporters: "Overall, we have already supplied more than 20 million metric tons of petroleum products to Turkey since the start of the year, mainly diesel."

He refused to give a forecast on fuel supplies for this year: "We will see how the current situation develops."

OPEC

Novak said he had not heard about plans by Venezuela and Iraq to leave OPEC: "I haven’t heard about that."

Novak advised reporters against unnecessarily fueling tensions regarding a potential collapse of the OPEC+ deal over the positions of some participating countries on the assessment of their oil production capacities: "Don’t blow things out of proportion."

Expectations are high ahead of Sunday’s meeting of OPEC+, Novak concluded. A general OPEC+ ministerial meeting, meetings of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the OPEC+ Group of Seven, as well as a meeting of OPEC ministers are scheduled for November 29.