ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Russia plans to produce 494 mln metric tons of oil this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"According to the Energy Ministry’s data, around 494 mln [metric tons]," he said.

According to the Economic Development Ministry’s forecast for Russia’s socioeconomic development for 2027 and the 2028-2029 planning period, Russia’s oil production, including condensate, will remain virtually unchanged from 2025 levels under the baseline scenario, totaling 511 mln metric tons in 2026 compared with 511.4 mln metric tons a year earlier.

Under the baseline scenario, the ministry expects production to increase to 516 mln metric tons in 2027 and reach 525 mln metric tons in both 2028 and 2029.

The conservative scenario envisages a 2.8% decline in production this year to 497.2 mln metric tons, followed by an increase to 502.2 mln metric tons in 2027, 507.2 mln metric tons in 2028, and 512.2 mln metric tons in 2029.